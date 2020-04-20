|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Ivica Abramovic, 78, of Kitchener passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Ivica leaves behind his cherished wife Mirjana (nee Butigan) of 48 years, daughter Marijana (Anto) Barukcic and son Ivica Jr. (Sandra) Abramovic. He was a much loved "dedo" (grandpa) to Luka and Jana Barukcic and Lana and Lea Abramovic. Ivica leaves behind a sister Mira Vidovic (nee Abramovic) with her family in Mostar, Bosnia-Hercegovina, and many more nieces, nephews and relatives in Hercegovina and Croatia. He was predeceased by his parents Stipe and Mara Abramovic, brothers: Miroslav, Tomo & Josip Abramovic and sister Katica Martinovic. Ivica worked and retired from Budd Automotive in Kitchener, where he made many long lasting friendships. Post retirement, he enjoyed his days having coffees with his friends and former colleagues at Fairview Mall and Cambridge Center. He was well known for his love of soccer, predominantly his favourite club Chelsea FC. Ivica's retirement was especially fulfilled by spending time with his grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their care and kindness which will never be forgotten by Ivica's family. Ivica will be sorely missed by his whole family and friends but the memories of him filled with love, laughter and his sense of humour will last forever. Family and friends may come to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener to pay their respects from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be permitted in the building at a time. A private graveside service may be viewed via livestream on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Memorial mass for all friends and family to attend and a celebration of Ivica's life will be held at a future date. As expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers donations to the Holy Family Croation Church and/or Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Ivica's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020