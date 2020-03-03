Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
More Obituaries for J. Dugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Raymond Dugan

J. Raymond Dugan Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto at the age of 84. Beloved husband to Sylvia (nee Wensley) for 58 years. Loving father to the late Andrew and Mark, who both passed in 1993 from a tragic accident. Cherished grandpa to Lauren (Neil), Emily and Benjamin and GGpa to Ashwin. Dear father-in-law to Bonnie (Martin). Ray enjoyed a long career in the French Department at the University of Waterloo. He was an enthusiast of Scottish Country dancing. Ray's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 23 Water St. N., Kitchener, with the funeral service at 10:30am. Reception to follow in the church hall. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Bereaved Families of Ontario - Midwestern Region would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ray's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020
