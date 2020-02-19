|
|
Passed away on February 16, 2020 at his home at the age of 78. Father to Jack Hartman (Annette Kimmett) of Napanee, Chadwick (Lisa) Hartman of Brockville, Rick Hartman (Karen Kauffeldt) of Griffith, and Michelle (Rob) Dedman of Kitchener. Grandfather to Ethan, James and Parker Jack. He is survived by his brother Bob Hartman of Bracebridge. Jack is preceded in death by his wife Diane Hartman, parents Marguerite and Stanley Hartman, brothers Doug and Wayne Hartman, stepbrother David (Skip) Sage and infant sister Bonnie. Jack's family will receive relatives and friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with sharing of memories at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the - Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jack's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020