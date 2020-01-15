|
|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Stratford General Hospital, Stratford. Jack was born 85 years ago on June 29, 1934 on the family farm at RR#2, Milverton, where he lived his entire life. Jack is now reunited with his beloved wife Mary (Mitchell) Miller who predeceased him two years ago. Loving father of Cheryl and her husband Rusty Baker, and Patty and her husband Jim Pattison. Cherished grandfather of Justin and Tyler and his wife Julie. Jack will be fondly remembered by his great-grandchildren Quentin and Bentley as well as by his sister-in-law Donna Mitchell, nieces and nephews. Jack is predeceased by his brothers and sister; William (Elizabeth) Miller, Ella May (Leslie) Usher and Jim (Irene) Miller, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Murray (Anne) Mitchell, Donald Mitchell and Alex Mitchell. Jacks farm land was very important to him as a career beef and cash crop farmer, he had a very vibrant successful business. Jack was a lifetime member of Burns Presbyterian Church, Milverton as well as a member of the Milverton Legion 565. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow and an interment of cremated remains will take place at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Burns Presbyterian Church, Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Stratford General Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020