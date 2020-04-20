|
|
Jack Miller Henderson passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Jack was born on November 9, 1928 to William John Henderson and Mary Edith Miller in the village of Millbank. Jack spent the early part of his life with his parents on the family farm. Jack taught piano music privately and played the organ for 14 years in the Millbank Anglican Church. In 1959 Jack graduated from Stratford Teachers College and married Alveretta Tighe. They lived in Etobicoke and Kapuskasing. Jack continued to teach school and music until his retirement in 1980. After retirement they returned to Honeybrook Farm which has been in the Henderson family since 1891. Cremation has taken place. A committal service conducted by Pastor Glenn Zehr will be held at the Belsyde Cemetery in Fergus, Ontario, Lot 8 Division E. and will be announced at a later date, Friends will be welcomed to attend. As expressions of sympathy, donations are welcomed to be given to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth and can be done through the funeral home. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020