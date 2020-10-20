1/1
Jack R. Thomas
Passed away at home with Barb by his side on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Barb (nee Buchholtz) for over 42 years. Loving father of Jenn (Wes), Angela Stuebing (Troy), Christine Thomas-McCort (Barry) and David. Proud "Pugga" and best friend of James and Dillon Stuebing, whom he adored. Sadly missed by his fur-babies Sophie and Sadie. Dear brother of Louise Runcie of Calgary and the late Audrey Baldwin and Brian Thomas. Fondly remembered by his many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Jack spent the first years of his career with Canada Packers. In 1964, he moved to Kitchener where he spent 40 enjoyable years at Kaufman Footwear, passionately working until his retirement. When not working, Jack spent time as a self-proclaimed craftsman and financial advisor. A special thank you to nurse Laura and the palliative care team. Jack's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:30-3:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Memorial Service in the Chapel on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Please note that if you wish to attend either the visitation or the service, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website. Those unable to attend may view the service via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming In lieu of flowers, donations to Spina Bifida Association of Canada or Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides (Oakville) would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Jack's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
