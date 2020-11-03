It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jack at age 14 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 as the result of a tragic accident. Jack attended Wellesley Public School, and then Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School, where he was in Grade 9. He was a proud member of the Twin Centre Stars hockey team, enjoyed riding his new dirt bike, and was always busy spending time with family and friends. Jack was joyful, silly, happy, funny, social, affectionate, and kind. His playful and mischievous nature endlessly entertained family and friends. He had boundless energy, exuberance for life, and a bright, beautiful smile. Jack's spark and laughter will be missed by everyone who knew him. Left broken hearted are his parents, Dale and Sarah, and brother, Carson. Beloved grandson of Del Lichty, and Bob and Sue Eckert. Cherished nephew of Rhonda and Brian Mainland, Teresa and Mike Beitz, Heather and Dwayne Brubacher, Lindsay and Dallas Cressman, and Amy and Steve DeCordova. Profoundly missed by cousins Roslyn, Deanna, Luke, Ethan, Cole, Brooke, and Maya. Jack is welcomed to heaven by his loving Grandma, Doris Lichty. A drive-by visitation will take place on Thursday, November 5th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Futher-Franklin Funeral Home, 1172 Henry Street, Wellesley. Please travel Queens Bush Road-Water Street-Henry Street to access parking lot. Because of COVID-19, the funeral service will be limited to immediate family, but the public is invited to participate online through Zoom from Wellesley Mennonite Church at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88556580876
on Friday, November 6th, at 1 p.m. Interment to follow. Pastor Kara Carter officiating. Donations to "TCMHA in memory of Jack Lichty" for Twin Centre Minor Hockey Registration Assistance Program. Cheques may be brought to the drive through visitation. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com