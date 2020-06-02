July 19, 1935 May 30, 2020 John (Jack) William Schildroth of Listowel passed away peacefully at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton on May 30, 2020 at the age of 84. Husband of the late Rebecca Schildroth, who predeceased him on March 21, 2008. He is survived by his children, Robert and Pamela Schildroth, Rodger and Nancy Schildroth, Jacqueline and Jeff Espensen all of Listowel and Ron and Mary Schildroth of Fort. St. John, B.C. Also survived by his grandchildren, Jamie and Rachael Schildroth, Kaitlynn and Steve Jankus, Megan Schildroth (Sean Layton), Brett Espensen (Cydney Hudecki), Kelsey Espensen (Lars Beyeler), William Schildroth, Mac Schildroth, Taylor Schildroth (Zack Glenn), Nathan Schildroth and two great-granddaughters, Shelby Jankus and Abigail Schildroth. He is survived by his brothers, Harry of Port Elgin and Russell (Dianne) of Waterloo; brothers-in-law Murray McKechnie, Paisley, Bruce (Pat) McKechnie, Kincardine, sisters-in-law Betty McKechnie of Paisley and Mary (Matt) Proskie of Boyle, Alta. Predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Herb Rothwell, sister-in-law Anne Schildroth and brother-in-law Ken McKechnie. He is remembered fondly by his dear friends Barbara Bryce of Paisley and Erwin Danner of Listowel. Jack, along with his wife Rebecca, founded Elma Steel & Equipment Ltd. which remains a family business marking its 50th anniversary this year. He was a tremendous salesman and entrepreneur who loved to find and make a good deal. He was widely respected by all he worked with in and out of the steel industry. He was a gentleman in both business and life. Along with Rebecca, he was an avid traveller, whether by air, water or motorhome, visiting many places in Canada and abroad. Jack was a talented musician, having started violin lessons in his fifties to build on a natural ability which gave him, and others, much enjoyment. He was always up for a new adventure and loved to explore any untraveled road. He was known as a collector of antique tractors, enjoying the fun of finding and restoring many throughout the years and putting them on display whenever possible. As a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, you could not ask for one better. We will miss him for his quiet, kind and caring ways, his quick wit, unwavering support and love for us all. Due to the Covid regulations, a private family service will be held on June 4, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Listowel with Rev. Ralph Dwarika officiating. Memorial donations to Knollcrest Lodge, Box, 453 Milverton, On. N0K1M0 or the Alzheimer Society of Perth County, 1020 Ontario St., #5, Stratford, On. N5A6Z3 will be greatly appreciated by the family. Condolence and donation information available at www.listowelfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the Listowel Community Funeral Home, Listowel.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 2, 2020.