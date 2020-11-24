Died peacefully with family, from complications of a heart attack on Friday, November 20, 2020 in his 91st year. John Joseph Sullivan, was the beloved husband for 66 years of Monica (nee Holden). Loving father of six: Shawn (Lucy), Brian (Cindy), Mary-Frances (Greg), Mike (Martha-Jane), Patrick, Laurena-Mae (Marc). Cherished Canadian father to Pui-Ling (Anna) and Lawrence (Futaba). His legacy continues as loving grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 39. Loving brother of Betty (Ray) Novakowski, Arlene (Jim) Fedy, Ray (Elaine, Kathy) Sullivan, predeceased by sisters Teresa (Ian) Houston, Mary Sullivan, Patsy (Roger) Kenyon, predeceased by brothers; Mike (Gail, Marta) Sullivan, Bill (Aileen, Audrey) Sullivan. Also, predeceased by his parents Victor and Mary Arlene Sullivan of North Bay. Jack was the former Regional Director of Education for North Eastern Ontario. An amazingly talented "Jack of all trades" and yet quietly humble man, he lead by example by living a faith-filled life, focused on family. He was a masterful public speaker and was sought after for his wisdom and good counsel. Visitation will be held at Martyn's Funeral Home on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. To reserve a time for Visitation, please call the Martyn Funeral Home at 705-472-8810. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, those in attendance at the visitation must wear a Mask and respect Social Distancing Guidelines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Pro-Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Those in attendance at the Mass must wear a Mask and respect Social Distancing Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards or donations to Chalice.ca
would be appreciated. A live stream of the Funeral Mass can be found on youtu.be/cOdfwqEFIkU. Online condolences at www.martynfh.com