|
|
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Edna (2017). Loving father of Caroline Roussy (Don), Gary Youngblut (Heather), Wendy Vanderwerff, and Stephanie Sluys (Bill). Dear Papa of Jacqueline, Nicholas, Chad, Dawn, Tarin, Carlee, Kirsten, Julia and Emily. Great-grandfather of Eva. Cremation has taken place. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jack's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 18, 2020