It is with great sadness that the family of Jacob Fast announces his passing after a brief illness on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Jacob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Helene (Neufeld) and his children, Irene, Werner (Sharon), Art (Jane) and Reinhard (Lori). He will be fondly remembered by his 10 grandchildren, Tony(Charlene), Nicki(Ryan), Christine(Ross), Melanie(Dave), Lindsay(Ryan), Stephanie(Adam), Amberlee (Ryan), Justin(Kelly), Brittany and Courtney(Jeff), as well as great grandchildren, Hailey, Caterina, Cameron, Kailey, Lucas, and Brooklyn. Predeceased by his parents, Jacob and Katherina and sister, Irma Goertz (Jacob). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation and a private family service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Private interment at Parkview Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Jacob and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee or Parkwood Mennonite Home would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity (Abby), Parkwood staff and staff of the 5th floor at GRH for their care of Jacob during his time there.