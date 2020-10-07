1/1
Jacob FAST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Jacob Fast announces his passing after a brief illness on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Jacob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Helene (Neufeld) and his children, Irene, Werner (Sharon), Art (Jane) and Reinhard (Lori). He will be fondly remembered by his 10 grandchildren, Tony(Charlene), Nicki(Ryan), Christine(Ross), Melanie(Dave), Lindsay(Ryan), Stephanie(Adam), Amberlee (Ryan), Justin(Kelly), Brittany and Courtney(Jeff), as well as great grandchildren, Hailey, Caterina, Cameron, Kailey, Lucas, and Brooklyn. Predeceased by his parents, Jacob and Katherina and sister, Irma Goertz (Jacob). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation and a private family service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Private interment at Parkview Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Jacob and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee or Parkwood Mennonite Home would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity (Abby), Parkwood staff and staff of the 5th floor at GRH for their care of Jacob during his time there.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved