It is with love and sadness that the Goetz family announces the passing of their wonderful father and grandfather, Jacob Paul Goetz, on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 51 years of the late Phyllis (nee Boss). Loving father of Andrea (Scott) Turner, Bradley Goetz and Christopher (Carmen) Goetz. He was greatly loved by his grandchildren and will be sadly missed by Nick, Cory (Madeline) and Kabrina, and great-granddaughter Kiara. Predeceased by his parents, Matthew and Margaret, and his brother Andrew. He is and will always be loved deeply by those who had the opportunity to know him. He will now be able to spend time in the V.I.P. section in Heaven with his loving wife. Thanks for everything you have provided and the guidance and love you shared with your family. Due to current restrictions, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jacob's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 8, 2020.