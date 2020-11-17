Passed peacefully, after a brief illness, at Grand River Hospital on November 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Reunited with his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary. Jacob was born in Sacalaz, Romania and immigrated to Canada with his parents and sister in 1932. At the age of 16 he took on a sheet metal apprenticeship at Dahmer Steel and worked there for 25 years until he moved to Budd Automotive. He worked in maintenance there for almost 25 years. In his spare time he bartended at Bingeman's. He was a proud Schwaben Club member for 77 years and he and Mary danced and sang with the Donauschwabische Trachtengruppen. He was thankful everyday to be able to live in his own home and he had immense joy from his children, grandchildren and especially his great-grandchildren. Loving father of Susan Cook (Michael), Joseph Adam (Joan) and Thomas Adam (Linda). Cherished grandfather to Michael Adam (Joanne Rent), Adam Cook (Jennifer), Robert Cook (Lindsay), Mary Catherine Cook (April Blaylock), Vanessa Adam, Christopher Adam (Sarah Brown), Andrea Speckner (Peter), Jade Lang (Nick) and Magdalena Adam (Ryan Park). Also remembered by Linda's children, Andrew Lumley, Aaron Lumley (Dianna) Melanie Bennett (Andrew) and their children, Drew, Ethan, Lillian and Sayde. Beloved Great-Grandpa to Hudson, Adelaide and George Cook and Great-Papa to Greta, Patrick and Conrad Adam, Jakob and Katharina Speckner, Scarlett, Nicky Jr., Marigold Lang and Eli Park as well as his furry neighbours, Morgan and Sophie. Predeceased by his wife, Mary, on November 13, 2009, his parents, George and Gertrude (nee Messmer), his sister, Katherine Burger (Waldemar). Jacob's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. (vigil prayers at 7:45 p.m.) on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's R.C. Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020. Relatives and friends need to RSVP through the funeral home website and please wear a face mask. Private family burial at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
