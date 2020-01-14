|
Passed away January 11, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital, Kitchener Ontario, of kidney complications at the age of 94. Father of Willem, Carl (Lisa), Bernie (Carol) and Edward. Proud Opa of Corey (Grace), Cassandra (Nigel), Ben (Megan), Shelby (Tyler), Amanda, Phil (Jessica), Vanessa (Chris), Alana, and Jacinda (Edrian). Also proud great Opa of 8 grandsons, Chase, Riley, Benson, Austin, Oliver, Ethan, Charlie, and Connor. Survived by 2 sisters-in-law in the Netherlands, Gees Van Setten and Marietje Van Dijk. Predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances (2018), daughter-in-law Cindy Smit, sister Corrie Mulder, brother Jan Smit and parents Willem Smit and Berendje Smit-Doze. Dad was born in Giethoorn North, in the Netherlands, formerly a farming community, now a beautiful tourist haven. His father was a dairy farmer, who took the milking equipment on a boat (punter) to small islands where the cows grazed, and brought the milk back in cans on the same boat. In those days hay was cut by hand with a scythe, and all moved by boats to and from the cows; this was how Dad grew up, with the odd soccer game sprinkled in. In 1951-1952 Dad served in Indonesia for the Dutch Military, and then came home to marry Femmigje Van Setten on June 19, 1953. In 1955, it appeared that the dairy farm could not support 2 families, so a decision was made to emigrate to Canada in 1956. By 1960, Dad and Mom had 4 boys to look after, and had purchased their own dairy farm near Palmerston, Ontario, successful hard working immigrants. In addition to farming Dad also worked for Uniroyal in Elmira for many years. In retirement Dad helped many people throughout Elmira doing odd jobs, was a lawn bowling aficionado, played over 150 rounds of golf a year (2 holes in one!), still walked the golf course at 88 years old. Dad enjoyed life, he taught us the value of working hard, and to use each minute of life in a meaningful way. The family extends sincere thanks to Jo-Anne Soye, and to the wonderful staff at Trinity Village for the care Dad received in his final years. Jacob's family will receive family and friends Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, 519-749-8467, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. with memories shared at 4:30 p.m. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jacob's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020