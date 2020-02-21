|
Jacob Wittmann It is with sadness that the family of Jacob Wittmann announces his passing away at the age of 86 February 11th, 2020. He passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Karen of 50 years. He will be dearly missed by his daughter Irene (Mark Bannon), son Jacob, daughter Nicole. Dear Opa to his grandchildren, Jamie-Lee (Derek Fields), Kyle Bannon, Melissa (Jammie Monk) and Nathan Bannon. As well, as his great grandchildren Talyer and Rosa Monk. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews who fondly remember "Uncle Jack" as a kind gentle-hearted man who was unbeatable at a game of chess. He loved to play scrabble with Jacob and Nicole and spent many hours playing games with his grandchildren. He was born May 1st, 1933 in Neu Pasua, Yugoslavia, the son of Friedrich and Magdalena Wittmann. In 1944 Jacob and his family were forced to leave their beautiful home in Yugoslavia and flee to Austria as refugees. In 1945 when the war was over, Jacob and his family boarded a train for home. It was at that time, his family was put into a concentration camp and it was there that he lost his parents and three siblings Fritz, Magdalena and Herta. He survived a near death experience himself but still put himself in harms way in order to help save his sister Margaretha. Jacob immigrated to Canada in early 1957 to be with relatives and find a better life. His two surviving sisters Margaretha Fortenbacher and Flornia Neu followed him half a year later. He worked as a machinist for many years before opening his own painting company in the tri-cites and always took pride in what he did. He will be greatly missed by his family. A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in April. For online condolences please visit Jacob's guestbook at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/memory/obituaries/jacob-wittmann/45542/Guestbook
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 21, 2020