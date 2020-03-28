|
August 1, 1926 - March 26, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Stirling Heights Long Term Care. Predeceased by her husband Frank (1999). Cherished mother of Ken (Kim), Frank (Jill) and Kim (John). Much loved Grandma to Jeremy, Nicole, Casey, Jesse, Jaime, Ken, Julie, Amanda, Kerri and Natasha. Great Grandma to Liam, Jazmyn, Kaya, Cohen, Luka, Jacob, Sawyer, Maggie, Logan, Griffin, Brodie, Huxley and Thomson. Dear sister of Betty, Theresa, Theo (Holland) and Regina. Predeceased by siblings: Ann, Diane, Wim, Sister Cyrene, Gus, Marta, Dora and Bert. She will be sadly missed by the Denouden family. Jo was a remarkable, talented woman. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter, making many clothes, costumes and gifts for family. When the kids were showing horses, she was known as the best braider in the industry. Her homemade bread and chocolate cake were exceptional. She was walking 10 miles a day, every day, before it became a popular form of exercise. The YMCA Cambridge was her second home for over 50 years. For 5 years running Jo was the largest collector of donations for the Relay of Life Cancer Walk. Board member of Cambridge Fall Fair where she organized the horse show. Member of St. Gregory's church. She will be fondly remembered as a kind, gentle and fun soul. She cared deeply about her large family. A welcoming friend and neighbour. Lastly, many thanks are extended to the various caregivers and team at Stirling Heights Long Term Care Facility for their compassion and dedication to Mom. A mass and a special "Walk for Jo" will be held at a later date. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolence
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020