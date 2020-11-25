Passed away peacefully surr-ounded by family at home on November 23, 2020 at Kitch-ener, ON at the age of 54. Beloved wife of Josip Andric-Vukancic. Loving mother of Janja (Marin), Dejan (Kornelia) and Karmela (Damir). Cherished grandmother of Anastazia, Juliana, Angelina, Daniel, Adriana and Tony. Loving daughter of Jelka. Dear sister of Anto, Drago, Marinko, Slavica, Andrija, Anica, Stanko, Silvester and Mario. Jadranka loved being at home cooking, cleaning and caring for her family. She treasured each moment with those she loved and will be dearly missed. A heartfelt thank you to the team at Care Partners and to Dr. Yew for their compassionate care. Jadranka's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Croatian Church on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Inter-ment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Guests must RSVP to attend the visitation and service. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Jadranka's memorial and to RSVP.