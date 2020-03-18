Home

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 16, 2020 at the age of 56. Survived by her husband of 36 years Cezary and her daughter Agata (Tanya). Predeceased by her parents Ryszard and Janina, as well as her half-sister Ania. She will be dearly missed by many friends and family in Kingston, Kitchener and Poland. If so desired, donations made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to CATARAQUI CEMETERY AND FUNERAL SERVICES. Please feel free to share your memories of Jadwiga online at www.cataraquicemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 18, 2020
