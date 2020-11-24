Of Drayton went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Saviour at the Palmerston and District Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in his 74th year. "In my Father's house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you." John 14:2 Beloved husband of Theresa (Nymeyer) for 45 years. Loving father of Tom and Alison De Vries, Rita and John Cole, Karen and Trevor Sutcliffe, Brenda and Ben Van Dongen, Krista and Jeff McKay, Julie De Vries and Josh Lehman. Cherished Opa to Finley, Ainsley and Quinn De Vries, Allen Cole, Gracie, Shane and Micah Sutcliffe, Brenden, Braeden, Beth and Brian Van Dongen and John and Macks McKay. Remembered by his mother-in-law Klazina Nymeyer, brothers and sisters, Margaret and Bob Vandervelden, Albert and Bonnie DeVries, Bill and Herma DeVries, Jean and Willem Bouwman, Coba and Berend Mensinga, Art and Alice Nymeyer, John and Phyllis Nymeyer and Jake and Hillie Hoekstra. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his son Steven in infancy, parents Klaas and Hendrika (Dolsma) DeVries, brother Jerry DeVries, father-in-law John T. Nymeyer and brother-in-law Jake Koster. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held in the Drayton Christian Reformed Church on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and will be lived streamed at that time. Please visit the funeral home website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
and a link will be available below Jake's notice. As expressions of sympathy donations to Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation, Grand River Hospital Cancer Centre or the Community Christian School, Drayton would be appreciated by the family. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Grand River Cancer Centre and the Palmerston and District Hospital for their excellent care. God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1