Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Gale Presbyterian Church
10 Barnswallow Drive
Elmira, ON
Suddenly went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the age of 88. James, of Elmira, was the beloved husband of Florence (nee Monson) Bushby. Loving father of Diane (Raymond) Strathdee of Florida, Douglas (Deborah) Bushby of Alliston, and Carolyn (David) Slomka of Elmira. Loved grandfather of Jenna, Kathryn (Tiberiu), Rebekah, Jonathan, Alexandra, Rachel, John, and Nathan. Dear brother-in-law of Lorena (nee Carter) Bushby. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Nora (Ball) Bushby and brother Harold Bushby. James worked at Westinghouse (Don Mills) for 35 years. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gale Presbyterian Church, 10 Barnswallow Drive, Elmira. A reception will follow. Family interment will take place at Pine Hills Cemetery, Toronto. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020
