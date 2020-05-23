Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 83. James is predeceased by his siblings Mildred O'Neill (Fergus), Vera Morrissey (Dave), Dorothy Herlihey (Tom), Rachel Oliver (Jim), Caroline Wylie (Bob), Clement Lucas and survived by brothers David Lucas (Mona) and Noel Lucas. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Friday, May 22 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Luke's Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the Downeyville Hall Restoration Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.