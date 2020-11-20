1/2
James COLEMAN
1940 - 2020 On November 17th, at age 80, Dr. James (Jim) Coleman passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, surrounded by his family. Jim was a loving husband and father, a skilled and caring veterinarian, a wonderful neighbour and friend, and just a truly special person - full of humour, intelligence, generosity, and kindness. He was the person everyone relied on for trusted advice and guidance, regardless of the topic, and a lifelong Montreal Canadiens fan! No place on Earth was more special to him than his beloved Whitefish Falls/Bay of Islands, from boyhood to his last day's dreams. He loved the natural quiet, the perfect fishing, the gorgeous scenery and breathtaking sunsets. It gave him true inner peace being at the cottage. He always had a smile and joke for everyone - family, friends, clients, farmers, neighbours, even his early morning grocery check-out ladies at Zehrs. He is survived by his three daughters Dana, Rhonda O'Neill (Tom) and Michelle; and his two amazing grandchildren, Dylan and Lindsay O'Neill. He will be terribly missed by his brother Bob Coleman and wife Lee, his dear sister-in-law Anne Boniface, many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews in Canada, the U.S., and Japan and their families, and also his dear friend Wilma Benjamins (and Roy). Predeceased by his loving wife and partner of over 54 years Lois Boniface (2014), his brother Ernie Coleman (1994), sisters Catharine Miles (2000) and Charlotte Ryan (1989), his dear brother-in-law and great friend Terry Boniface (2009), and most recently his nephew Jim Boniface (2020). Whenever anyone asked Jim how he was feeling, he would reply "I'm top of the world", even if he was having a very bad day. Now he truly is free of all earthly pains and burdens and is with Lois again. We will love you and miss you forever Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle Jim, Dr. Coleman, Mr. Jim, Jimmie and just plain Jim. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all the doctors and especially the nurses who took such good care of Dad during his almost 2 months in hospital (in the ICU and then on the 6th floor). A celebration of Jim's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to Christian Horizons and/or the Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
