1/1
James "Jim" DEGEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, with family by his side at the Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on August 9, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving Husband to Joan for 45 years. Devoted Father to Kristopher and Michael (Catherine). Cherished Pa to Charlie and Ruby. Survived by his siblings Dan Degen and Deanna Wilson. Predeceased by his brother George "Jordy" Degen. Retired employee of Wilfrid Laurier University (printing services) for over 25 years. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S, Waterloo on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm & 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the memorial gathering, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Donations to the Humane Society to support Charlie & Ruby's love of animals or to the Canadian Cancer Society may be arranged through the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved