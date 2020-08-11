Passed away peacefully, with family by his side at the Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on August 9, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving Husband to Joan for 45 years. Devoted Father to Kristopher and Michael (Catherine). Cherished Pa to Charlie and Ruby. Survived by his siblings Dan Degen and Deanna Wilson. Predeceased by his brother George "Jordy" Degen. Retired employee of Wilfrid Laurier University (printing services) for over 25 years. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S, Waterloo on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm & 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the memorial gathering, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Donations to the Humane Society to support Charlie & Ruby's love of animals or to the Canadian Cancer Society
may be arranged through the funeral home.