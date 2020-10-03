It is with great sadness and love that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Edgar Hammer on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was 63 years of age. Jim was predeceased by his wife Kimberly Carol Hammer (nee Ruardy). Jim was the loving father of Emily and Henry Hammer. He was the dear brother of Fran, Jean, Betty, Don and Jack. He will be sadly missed by his nephew, his many nieces and his friends. Jim was an avid gardener, jack of all trades and a devoted outdoorsman. He cherished camping experiences with his family members and he loved excursions throughout Ontario. Along with his children Emily and Henry, Jim was an active, devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Erbsville. He will be sadly missed by his beloved family members and his parish family. Due to current events, Jim's life will be celebrated privately by his family. Cremation has taken place. Donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 796 Erbsville Rd., Waterloo ON is appreciated in lieu of flowers. These can be arranged by consulting St. Paul's Church website www.stpaulserbsville.ca
or by contacting Pastor Olaf J. Poulsen (519-725-3023).