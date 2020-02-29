Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
James Ernest Lockley Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Barbara Lockley (nee Houlding) for 65 years. Loving father of Paul Lockley (Kelly) and Pat Hallman (Ron). Proud Grandpa of Nathan (Sinead), Ryan, Christine and Steven. Great-grandfather of Roisin, Finn, Maeve and Darcy. Jim will be missed and remembered by his brother-in-law Gerald McDonald. Predeceased by his sister Marie McDonald. Jim worked as an accountant at Canada Valve and Hydrant for 30 years and then joined his son and brother-in-law in 1986 at STOP Restaurant Supply retiring in 1996. He was also the Treasurer for Bethany Evangelical Missionary Church for 30 years. Jim's family will receive relatives and friends from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St,. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Funeral service at Bethany Evangelical Missionary Church, 160 Lancaster St East, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. Interment Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Evergreen Christian Ministries (Stayner Camp) would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Jim's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020
