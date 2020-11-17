1931 - 2020 James "Jim" Ernest Mosgrove died peacefully at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, ON, November 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Left to mourn are his wife of 66 years, Norma Weylie Mosgrove, his daughters Charlene VanDerSluis (John), Stephanie Auer (Ron) and Jennifer Mosgrove (George McCarthy). Predeceased by his daughter Diane Mountain (2001), his brother Brian, sister-in-law Gail Mosgrove and his sister-in-law Edna Mae Shea. Loved by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Everett and Grace Weylie. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and the Weylie and Mosgrove families. He will be missed by his grandchildren: Amanda Mountain (Jeff Flieler), Dean Mountain (Danielle Kraftchick), Melanie Morgan (Orett), Brent VanDerSluis, Adam Auer, (Kenia Ampuero), T.J. Auer, (Meagan), Sage Mosgrove and Ethan McCarthy. Six great grandchildren extend the family tree. Jim owned and operated Kitchener Scale Ltd., for many years. He was a successful and respected business man. He built his career on hard work and a degree from the school of hard knocks. He had an unwavering belief in his family and a drive to see them succeed. Jim was an avid sports enthusiast and a member of the original Goliaths football team at East York Collegiate Institute, Toronto. He enjoyed attending sporting events and recitals in which his grandchildren participated. Volunteer hours were spent at The Canadian Hearing Services; YMCA, Lucy's Memorial Garden, and Chair of Trustees of St. James'- Rosemount United Church. Jim was very social. The cottage in Georgian Bluffs (Wiarton area) provided Jim with peace of mind, work projects and time spent relaxing with family and friends. He always had a story to share or an offer of a helping hand if it were needed. He cherished his family, his friends and his helpful neighbours. He was a creative photographer who captured the goodness of life all around him. James' family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place. Private interment to follow at Case United Church Cemetery (6180 White Church Rd. E. Mt. Hope). Guests must RSVP to attend the visitation and service. Masks are mandatory. Those who cannot attend the service are welcome to view it online at https://www.henrywalser.¬com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. James'- Rosemount United Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for James' memorial and to RSVP your attendance.