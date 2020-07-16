CERNIUK, James "Jim" Gerald Passed away at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Maria Magalhaes. Dear father of Lori Cheyne (Dave). Also loved and remembered by his grandchildren Avery, Olivia, and Hunter. Jim had 15 siblings, all of whom were born at home in Endeavour, Saskatchewan. Jim's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Cremation will follow. Please note: In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. If desired, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Cancer Society
, 12 - 380 Jamieson Pkwy., Cambridge, ON N3C 4N4. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com