|
|
after a brief illness, and having served the Lord for more than fifty years, passed peacefully into the hands of God. Ordained priest in 1967, Father Jim served faithfully and is remembered fondly in many communities throughout the Diocese of Hamilton, including Kincardine, Waterloo, New Hamburg and Kitchener. Predeceased by his parents Harry Joseph Malone (1974) and Eileen Mary (nee Keogh) (1989), his uncles Hughy, Norm, Frank and Patrick. Survived by cousins and many brother priests. A private interment service will be held at Marymount Cemetery. A public Funeral Mass will take place the time and date of which will be published in the paper and updated on the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Anthony Daniel Roman Catholic Church or the Good Shepherd Centre of Hamilton would be appreciated and may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 9, 2020