Father James Harry Malone
After a brief illness, and having served the Lord for more than fifty years, passed peacefully into the hands of God. Ordained priest in 1967, Father Jim served faithfully and is remembered fondly in many communities throughout the Diocese of Hamilton, including Kincardine, Waterloo, New Hamburg and Kitchener. Predeceased by his parents Harry Joseph Malone (1974) and Eileen Mary (nee Keogh) (1989), his uncles Hughy, Norm, Frank and Patrick. Survived by cousins and many brother priests. A private interment service was held at Marymount Cemetery. Public Vigil Prayers will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m at St. Anthony Daniel's R.C. Church, 29 Midland Drive, Kitchener. A public Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Daniel's R. C. Church. To attend Father James Malone's Vigil Prayers or Funeral Mass, guests must RSVP at the link below or by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home at 519-749-8467. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Anthony Daniel Roman Catholic Church or the Good Shepherd Centre of Hamilton would be appreciated and may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. Please visit www.henrywalser.com for Father James Malone's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 12, 2020.
