James "Jim" Joseph Lessard passed away on April 20, 2020 in Waterloo at the age of 90. He was born in Detroit to William Warren and Viola (Malone) Lessard on February 2, 1930. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, (Anne) Shirley (nee Runstedler), by his parents, his siblings William (Shirley) and Gary, as well as many siblings-in-law. Jim is survived by his children, Jane of Waterloo, James T (Susan) of Magnetawan, David (Cathie Dalton) of Dundas, Gary of Whitby, Nancy Forgues of Kitchener, Brenda Lessard-Rhead (Ron Rhead) of Aurora, Marilyn of Kitchener, Sandra of Waterloo, his brothers Robert and Thomas (Rita) and his sisters Margaret Tully, Patricia Gray and Nancy Zettel, his grandchildren Tobias of Kitchener, Tyler (Dawn) of Kitchener, Ryan of Toronto, Kyle (Adriana) of Waterloo, Sarah of Waterloo, Charlene (Tyler Hinsberger) Forgues of Kitchener, Matthew Forgues of Kitchener, Amanda Pereira of Toronto, Christopher Pereira of Aurora, Elann Kane of Kitchener, and Zane Kane of Kitchener as well as six great-grandchildren. Of the several hobbies that Jim enjoyed, many remember, and were recipients of, his remarkable woodworking projects. He was also a natural-born handyman and mechanic and many in the Waterloo Region area remember his custom-built replica antique cars that appeared in local parades. Funeral service will be held at Erb Good Funeral Home at a date to be determined. Jim will be buried alongside his wife Shirley at Parkview Cemetery in a private family ceremony. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to Sunnyside Home in Kitchener, may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020