1944-­?2020 Peacefully on Sunday, May 17th, 2020, Jimmy lost his battle to cancer after a short illness. Born and raised in Galt, Jimmy was a 5 year veteran in the Canadian Navy, after which he followed in his father's footsteps, working at Canadian General­?- Tower Ltd before being drawn to Prince George, B.C. to fulfill his love of the outdoors with fishing and hunting. Jimmy worked at a pulp and paper mill in Prince George until his retirement. Predeceased by his father, James, his mother, Dorothy (Krupp) and his partner in crime for many years, Norma (Westrop). He leaves behind his son, Scott (Kathy), his daughter Tracy Christensen, grandchildren Evan, Justine, Sabrina and Karis, all of Prince George. He is also survived by his siblings, Verna Beattie (David) of Cambridge, Robert Stewart (Bev) of Windsor, Jean Stewart of Cambridge, Cheryl Gunsinger (Mike) of Simcoe and Keith Stewart (Cindy) of Cambridge. Many nieces and nephews along with great and great-­?great nieces and nephews will also remember him. Although Jimmy moved his family out west many years ago, he cherished his hometown of Galt and all the friends he had there.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.
