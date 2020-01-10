|
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Dad, James Pemberton at the Hilltop Nursing Manor. Jim was born in Newport Station, Hants County Nova Scotia. After doing a stint with the Merchant Marines he came to Ontario in the 1940's for a vacation and never went back. He settled in Hamilton where he met the love of his life, Mary. The two were married on November 12, 1954 and had 2 children Brenda and Martin. They ended up becoming business owners in Galt in 1962 with Pemberton's Egg Grading Station which later became Pemberton's Antiques. Jim was a long-standing member of The Lion's Club of Galt for a number of years having the position of Governor of District A9-3 9 and then becoming Chairman of the Governors' Council Multiple District A 1974-75. He won multiple awards for recognition of distinguished service, loyalty, fund raising, lionism, including being presented with the Melvin Jones Award. He had also been a Mason for well over 50 years. Jim was an avid golfer, making sure he was golfing until the last flag was removed from the green when the snow flew, nothing stopped him from enjoying his golfing and watching his grandchildren play hockey, ringette, baseball, soccer etc. He was predeceased by his loving wife Mary (1992), his parents and 2 brothers Allen and David (Mert), survived by his brother Bill (Faye) and sister Kay (Doug Killen). Left to miss him terribly are his daughter Brenda (Dave White), son Martin (Catarina), grandchildren Kevin White, Keira (Brian Gilbert), Amanda Pemberton, James Pemberton (Samantha) and great grandchildren Sloane and Raven Gilbert and one new little Pemberton on the way. Heartfelt thanks go out to the staff of Hilltop Nursing Manor, Nurse Kerrin F, Nurse Nancy, PSW Paula, PSW Vanessa, Chaplin Daria, Head of Nursing Deborah Beckman, Dr. Munoz and a host of other Hilltop personnel that showed our Dad love and care. We really appreciate the high standard of care and love that our Dad received. Friends and relatives will be received at Coutts funeral home-96 St. Andrews Street, on January 17, 2020 for a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family.