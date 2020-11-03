1/1
James McCartney
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Sylvia for 63 years. Loving father of Lesley (Kevin) Fair and Lyn (Mark) Mach. Cherished grandad of Megan (John), Robyn (Tyler), Melanie (Alex), Jason (Tasha), Samuel, and Melissa (Mark). Great-grandad of James, Kayson and Leland. Dear brother of Ralston and Gordon McCartney. Jim loved to spend his time golfing and travelling. As per Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family gathering. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jim's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
