James passed away at The Village of Winston Park on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 87. He was the much-loved husband of Adeline Cameron (nee Miller). He was the cherished father of Michael Cameron (Lisa), Lynn Cameron (Stephan), Julie (nee Cameron) Thrasher (Mike). He will be missed by his grandchildren; Alex, Tori, Matt, Chris Cameron (Mike and Lisa Cameron), Scott and Amanda Sewell (Lynn Cameron and Steven Sewell), Owen and Riley Thrasher (Mike and Julie Thrasher). Predeceased by his parents, Donald and Jane Cameron (nee Callaghan), as well as 11 beloved brothers and sisters. Jim spent his last 15 years struggling with Alzheimer's. Despite this, he was a man who found joy in every moment. Whether it was a quiet moment with a book or a festive moment with friends and family. As his family grew, so did his love of spending time with his grandkids and each of them have so many cherished memories of sleepovers and the endless hours of playing and cuddling up with their Papa. He was a proud Scotsman and loved the Glasgow Rangers. We will greatly miss his laughter and stories. Jim would say that he had no regrets in life. I hope we can all be so lucky. Jim has been cremated and a celebration of life will be planned for a time when all of his family and friends can join together to raise a toast in his honour. We would like to thank The Village of Winston Park for their support and care of Jim through his final months. Any donations in Jim's memory can be directed to The Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jim's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 6, 2020