Peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 of Huron Park, formerly of Kitchener, at the age of 66. Cherished husband and best friend of Sue Bouchard for over 17 years. Missed dearly by his furry companion Charlie. Loving father of Amanda Mountain and Jeff Flieler of Ohio, and Dean Mountain and Danielle Kraftchick of Kitchener. Much loved grandpa of Owen, Caleb, Samuel, and Cole. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Mark Mountain and Donna Brooks of Georgetown, and Stephen and Debbie Mountain of Williamstown, New Brunswick. Caring step father of Jennipher and Douglas McColl and step grandfather of Steven and Magda, Daron and Samantha, Owen, Morgan and Matt, Bronwyn, and Adelyn. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Joan Mountain, and his sisters Linda and Sharon. Keeping with Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when friends and family can gather to share their love and stories. Arrangements entrusted to Haskett Funeral Home, Exeter (519-235-1220). Donations to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be forwarded through www.haskettfh.com
.