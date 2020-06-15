Hon. Biochem, B Comm, CPA, CA November 6, 1951 - June 10, 2020 Jim passed away peacefully at Innisfree House Hospice with his wife Kristine and his son Colin by his side. Jim is also survived by his brother Kerry (Mary) and predeceased by his mother Anne and his father John. Jim graduated from the University of Waterloo in 1974 (Hon. Biochem), the University of Windsor in 1982 (B Comm), and acquired his Chartered Accountant designation in 1986. His intelligence and honour helped him excel throughout his professional career. Ever the friend and mentor to everyone, he was always insightful, engaging and warm, and was admired by many because he was unique and genuine. He has been inspirational for everyone throughout his cancer journey. He loved his family and enjoyed going on walks, reading, golfing, and nature. A visitation to honour Jim's life will be held at a later date. Details will be announced at www.erbgood.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Innisfree House or Myeloma Canada through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.