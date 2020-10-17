1/1
James Neil (Jamie) GAVIN
With heartfelt sadness, we announce the passing of James, aged 34, on October 12, 2020 at his home in Kitchener. James was the beloved son of Marshall and Maryann (Meyer) Gavin; dear brother to Tara Gavin (Craig Chipps); and devoted uncle to Aubrey and Macy. He will be deeply missed by his grandparents, Ralph and Margaret Meyer of Goderich, ON., and lovingly remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his dear Auntie Jo, with whom he had a special bond. James will forever be remembered for his big heart, generosity, kindness, and sense of humour. Always the good Samaritan, if you needed help, he would give it fully and unequivocally. He loved his family and cherished his new and longtime friends. James also suffered many troubling years in his struggles with alcohol addiction. Although he didn't take his own life, his addiction significantly shortened it. James, you will forever be loved and deeply missed. Cremation has taken place. A small private family service will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 17, 2020.
October 17, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Gavin Family in the passing of Jamie. We know your pain only too well and feel in our hearts that Jamie is free of his. As a family you tried everything to help him with his struggles. May he Rest In Peace.
Angus J. Todd
Friend
