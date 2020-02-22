|
Richmond, James Reginald Jamie passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Toronto on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 53. Beloved son of Lorne and Helen (Stickney) Richmond. Dear brother of Mary Richmond, Donna (Robert) McFarlane, and David (Michelle) Richmond. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Matt (Carly) McFarlane, Maggie (Lee) Schafer, Andrew (Jessica) McFarlane, Becca (Colin) Moran, Hope, Faith, Sadie, and Molly Rose Richmond. Great uncle of Braeden, Paige, Carter, Everleigh, and Lachlan. During his lifetime, Jamie was very passionate about music, gardening, nature, and the environment. Jamie always had a special bond with his grandmother due to their common interest in horticulture. Words cannot express the deep gratitude that Jamie's family have for Howard Roseburg and Maria Marques. Their kindness, compassion, and understanding will not be forgotten. At Jamie's request, cremation has taken place. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Reception to follow at the Elmira Legion, 11 First St. E., Elmira. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada, Toronto General Hospital (Hemodialysis Unit), or KidsAbility would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020