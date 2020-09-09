HILBORN, James Robert With great sadness, his family announces that Jim passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverley for 50 years. Loving father of Shawn, Scott (Angela), Michael (Sue) and proud grandfather of Nathanael, Vincent, and Elizabeth. Jim will lovingly be remembered by his sister Debbie (Don), his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. An entrepreneur at heart, Jim founded The Intercorp Group, Intercorp Incentives and Intra Travel at age 39. Jim was passionate about his family, photography and golf. An avid cruiser and world traveller, Jim visited dozens of countries throughout the years, most recently doing an expedition cruise to the Galapagos Islands earlier this year. A celebration of life will be held down the road when it is safe for everyone to gather and remember the incredible life and legacy of Jim. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290.