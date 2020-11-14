67 of Kitchener, passed away Friday November 6th, 2020, peacefully in his family home of thirty plus years. He was born January 18th, 1953 to Percy and Margaret Bresseau of Pembroke, Ontario. He married Barbara Joanne Giesler, they had two daughters, Pamela and Sherri. Jim is survived by his wife, two daughters, four grandchildren, Amilynn, Shanice Amber Lee, Tyler James, and Anthony Rudy Gerald. Jim had one great-grandchild born to Amilynn, who is his first grandchild, Ozwald born in 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; In-laws; two sisters; many friends and relatives. Jim and Barb moved to Kitchener from Pembroke as teens to start there; now in their 50th year of marriage. Jim and Barb worked 37 & 36 years respectfully, at Electrohome / Fasco, both retiring a few years ago. Jim loved computers, gadgets and recently picked up pool/billiards at the local Legion(Gage / Belmont)where he was a member. Jim had an extensive Amazon account; he was a VIP member. Jim's wish was to have a private immediate family gathering; which will occur in the coming days. Donations may be made directly to the Heart and Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy. James (Jim) Ronald Bresseau will be forever missed and never forgotten; he will live on in his family and many memories. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com
