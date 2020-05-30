James Ruland
Passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Dorothy Ruland (nee Stevenson) for 51 years. Loving father of Michael (Tracy), Susan Barnes (Paul) and James Jr. Cherished grandpa of Natalie Barnes and Dustin Ruland, and step-grandpa of Cameron and Robbie Cooper. Step-great-grandpa of Lily Cooper. Dear brother of Mildred Bross, and brother-in-law of Jean Ruland. Predeceased by brother Lorne and sister Lucy Krotz. Retired from Lear Corporations after 37 years. Due to current restrictions, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for James' memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 30, 2020.
