Jim was born in Galt in 1949 and passed away on March 2, 2020 at Innisfree House in Kitchener. He is survived by his wife Karen (nee Diamond), his sons Jeremy (Belinda) and Joshua, granddaughters Chloe and Rowan, sister Patricia Hack, brother David and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents William and Jean Levitt. Jim was a loving and devoted husband; a proud supportive father; adoring grandfather and a loyal friend, always ready to lend a helping hand or a wrench. He was an avid (if not always lucky) fisherman who spent many happy summers boating with family and friends. Jim was a gentle man, kind and considerate of others. He was always ready to shun pike, follow butter tart trails, attend local festivals and host progressive euchre parties. Those who knew him best are heartbroken with losing him. A special thanks to LIHN services who provided such amazing support and personnel and the staff at Innisfree House who cared for and comforted Jim in his final days and hours. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life gathering will be held at the T. Little Funeral Home, 223 Main Street, Cambridge (519-623-1290) on Thursday, March 5th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the or Innisfree House
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 4, 2020