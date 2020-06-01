SCHMIDT, James "Jimmy" - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jimmy Schmidt on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at VON Sakura House, Woodstock with his wife and son by his side at the age of 76. He will be greatly missed by his wife Donna and son Ken and wife Petra. He will be missed by his sister Carol Richter (late Avey) and brothers Bruce Schmidt (Joan) and Dennis Schmidt (Margie). Brother-in-law of Mike Koebel (Ginny), Terry Bruder (Dave) and Cathy Schwass (Jim). Jimmy will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, and extended family. Predeceased by his parents Roy and Grace (nee Shantz) Schmidt. Jimmy's greatest passion was his love of fishing and putting on fish fries. He was able to fulfill his aspiration of being a "DJ" while he played the music at the park dances. His passing will be felt by his huge circle of friends. He filled the lives of those around him with love, laughter, kindness, and his complete enjoyment of life. In following with Jimmy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Woodstock Hospital-Palliative Unit, VON Sakura House or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements have been left in the compassionate care of the SMITH-LeROY FUNERAL HOME, 69 Wellington St. North, Woodstock, On (519-537-3611). Personal condolences may be sent at www.smithleroy.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 1, 2020.