Passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home at the age of 26. Beloved son of Ken and Chris. Cherished brother to Britanie Hagen (Simon) and Jennifer Cameron (fiance Martin Mosiadz). Dear uncle to Layla and Zofia. Loving grandson to Jim and Muriel Cameron and Klaus Basler. He will be dearly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his grandmothers, Irma and Barb. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home Chapel, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. All are invited to a musical celebration of James' life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Schwaben Club, 1668 King St. E Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, in honour of James' niece, Zofia, donations to KidsAbility would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for James' memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020