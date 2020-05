Passed away on May 04, 2020 in Waterloo, ON at the age of 78. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Carolyn (nee: Hull) of 56 years. He will be missed by his children: Katherine, Todd (Paula), Jeff (Kelly) and Marc (Liz) and his grandchildren: Sara-Lyn (Brad), Erin, Tayler, Haiden, Kaylin (Danny) and Elena, Reese. He is also missed by his great grandchildren: Kamilla, Lauren, Aaliyah and Felix. Jim leaves behind his sister Sharon. He will be greatly missed by the entire Hull family. A big thank you to the amazing staff at Columbia Forest LTC Home for their love and care of our Dad. Private Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for James's memorial.