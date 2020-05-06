Passed away on May 04, 2020 in Waterloo, ON at the age of 78. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Carolyn (nee: Hull) of 56 years. He will be missed by his children: Katherine, Todd (Paula), Jeff (Kelly) and Marc (Liz) and his grandchildren: Sara-Lyn (Brad), Erin, Tayler, Haiden, Kaylin (Danny) and Elena, Reese. He is also missed by his great grandchildren: Kamilla, Lauren, Aaliyah and Felix. Jim leaves behind his sister Sharon. He will be greatly missed by the entire Hull family. A big thank you to the amazing staff at Columbia Forest LTC Home for their love and care of our Dad. Private Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for James's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 6, 2020.