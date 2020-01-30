Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Resources
More Obituaries for James Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Grant" Spence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his beloved wife Wilma. Grant will be sadly missed by his partner and companion Geri Oliver. Cherished father of Deborah Gaukel (Alan), Dave Spence (Karen) and James Spence (Val). Proud grandfather of Melody, Amy (Mark), Kristy, Ryan (Alyssia) Corey, Jesse, Chelsea, Kate (Greg), Lindsay and Sarah (Andrew) and great-grandfather of Holly, Matthew, Elliott, Caydance, Brock and Zayn. Grant will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his siblings John Spence, Ruth Harvey and Isabelle Plant. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10 a.m., until the time of the funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at St. George Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -