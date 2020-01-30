|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his beloved wife Wilma. Grant will be sadly missed by his partner and companion Geri Oliver. Cherished father of Deborah Gaukel (Alan), Dave Spence (Karen) and James Spence (Val). Proud grandfather of Melody, Amy (Mark), Kristy, Ryan (Alyssia) Corey, Jesse, Chelsea, Kate (Greg), Lindsay and Sarah (Andrew) and great-grandfather of Holly, Matthew, Elliott, Caydance, Brock and Zayn. Grant will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his siblings John Spence, Ruth Harvey and Isabelle Plant. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10 a.m., until the time of the funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at St. George Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020