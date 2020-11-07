1/1
James Stewart BUTCHER
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of a much loved and gentle soul, James Stewart Butcher, in Kitchener at Freeport Hospital on November 5, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Daisy Butcher (Cambridge) and his brother Maurice (London). Survived by his sisters Faith Laird (Don) of Guelph and Julie Falkiewicz (Andy) of Carling Township. Also survived by sister-in-law Carol Butcher of London, nephew Ian Falkiewicz (Patricia) of Mississauga, and niece Heather Abrams (Tyler, Graydon, Teagan) of London. Jim will be fondly remembered by Rob Laird (Flora, Alex, Marc) and Allan Laird (Jan), all of Guelph. Jim was a long-time employee of St. Gobain Canada in Plattsville. His love of music was a great comfort to him in the past seven months. Jim took great pride in keeping his cars sparkling. He enjoyed family gatherings and especially his sisters' cooking. We would like to thank the staff at Freeport Hospital, Care Partners Team Six and ParaMed for their exceptional care of our brother, Jim. At Jim's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. A family gathering in Jim's memory will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent via funeral home website below Jim's notice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Freeport Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of James S. (Jim) Butcher in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 7, 2020.
