Passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 27, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Loving father of Jim (Skip) Jr. (Pat), Gail Bourhill, and Cathy (Guy) Lebeau. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Shannon, Michael, Lesley, Tara and Kim and great-grandchildren Conner, Laura, Heather, Genevieve, Aidyn, Spencer, Parker and great-great-grandchild Brooks. Predeceased by his siblings Joe, Buddy, Ethel and Helen. Jim was a proud medal awarded World War II air force veteran and will also be remembered as a longtime employee of Uniroyal in Kitchener. A service will take place with cremation to follow and interment in Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to Osteoporosis Society of Canada may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 517-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020