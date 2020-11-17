1/1
James Uttley
Passed away on November 8, 2020 at his home at the age of 52. He is predeceased by his loving spouse Louise "Weazy" and his parents Brenda Picard and Richard Rutters. He is sadly missed by his siblings: Kathy Lajoie (Pierre), Rick (Heather) Rutters, Derrick Uttley, Steve Uttley and Shawn Uttley and his step-siblings: Dave Picard, Mike Picard and Annemarie (Gui) Belanger and Steven (Rose) Picard. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. James's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel followed by a burial at Mount Hope Cemetery (Waterloo) to follow. Guests must RSVP to attend James' visitation on the funeral home website. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for James' memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 17, 2020.
